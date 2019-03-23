Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.70 Million

Analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) to report sales of $26.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.35 million and the lowest is $25.06 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $540,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,844.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $129.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.69 million to $135.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $165.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Several research analysts have commented on MFIN shares. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on Medallion Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Medallion Financial in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Seacliff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 207,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 107,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 25.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 85,326 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 92.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

MFIN traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.07. 76,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,841. The company has a market capitalization of $148.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.75. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

