Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

“Interpace Diagnostics reported 4Q18 and FY18 net revenue of $5.8M, up 33% y/y, and $21.9M, up 38% y/y, respectively, due to expansion in units and improved reimbursement. Net loss was ($4.0M) for the quarter and ($12.2M) for the year. The company ended the period with $6.1M in cash, not including $6.1M in net proceeds from a January 2019 equity financing. Interpace also has a $4M credit facility in place.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IDXG. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpace Diagnostics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Interpace Diagnostics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interpace Diagnostics Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.90.

Shares of IDXG stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 339,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,506 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc is an bioinformatics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic test and pathology services. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment; ThyGenX and PathFinderTG which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.