Masimo Co. (MASI) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Masimo worth $40,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 23.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,311,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,164,000 after buying an additional 1,562,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,147,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,556,000 after buying an additional 109,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Masimo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,147,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,556,000 after buying an additional 109,065 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 81.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,301,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,229,000 after buying an additional 1,479,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Masimo by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 779,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,694,000 after buying an additional 87,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Barker sold 5,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $764,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,709 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,010. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Masimo stock opened at $133.68 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $83.16 and a 1 year high of $137.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Masimo had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

