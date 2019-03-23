Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s previous close.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.08.

NYSE MLM opened at $192.11 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $232.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $125,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,124.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $292,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,400.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,653,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,520,000 after acquiring an additional 28,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,110,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,665,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,999,000 after acquiring an additional 173,731 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 48.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,292,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,314 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 27.2% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,463,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,324,000 after acquiring an additional 526,139 shares during the period.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

