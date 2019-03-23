Marshwinds Advisory Co. Has $333,000 Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Marshwinds Advisory Co. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Apple to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.09.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $191.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $924.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/marshwinds-advisory-co-has-333000-position-in-apple-inc-aapl.html.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.