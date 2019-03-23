Marshalls (MSLH) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 580 ($7.58).

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the company an add rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marshalls has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 531.20 ($6.94).

Shares of MSLH stock opened at GBX 600 ($7.84) on Tuesday. Marshalls has a twelve month low of GBX 395.60 ($5.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 611.50 ($7.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.00. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other news, insider Jack Clarke sold 9,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84), for a total transaction of £55,020 ($71,893.38). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 89 shares of company stock valued at $44,853.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Other segments. The company offers interior, garden, driveway, and seating and landscape products, including paving, block paving, kerbs, water management, natural stone cladding, street furniture, lighting, protective street furniture, and walling and mortars products, as well as paths, edgings, and drainage and decorative aggregates.

