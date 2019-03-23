Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $58,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 97,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 159,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 79.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,739,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,711 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,851,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,371,000 after acquiring an additional 331,392 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 89,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $8,085,499.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,877.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Mcdonald sold 11,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $1,015,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,725 shares of company stock valued at $20,508,280 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc-holdings-reduced-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.