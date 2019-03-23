Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Position Cut by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $25,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 51,586,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,361,000 after buying an additional 1,333,916 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,758,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,410,000 after buying an additional 291,144 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 37,491,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,717,000 after buying an additional 5,280,336 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 21,439,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after buying an additional 1,964,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,150,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,172,000 after buying an additional 149,872 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NYSE MFC opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $19.63.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were issued a $0.1883 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.02%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

