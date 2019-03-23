Manchester United PLC (MANU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $20.00 target price on Manchester United and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Manchester United by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 40,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at $9,711,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Manchester United by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 209,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 186,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $19.55 on Friday. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $779.78 million, a P/E ratio of 139.64, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Manchester United had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Manchester United’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manchester United will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

