Mallinckrodt (MNK) Now Covered by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MNK. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Mallinckrodt from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of MNK opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Mallinckrodt has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 134.63%. The firm had revenue of $834.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 1,480.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 520,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 487,394 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

