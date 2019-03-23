Maintel Holdings plc (MAI) Increases Dividend to GBX 19.50 Per Share

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Maintel’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Maintel stock opened at GBX 577.50 ($7.55) on Friday. Maintel has a 12-month low of GBX 406.01 ($5.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 849 ($11.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 million and a PE ratio of 46.57.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a report on Monday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Kevin Stevens bought 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,690 ($61.28) per share, for a total transaction of £1,500.80 ($1,961.06). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 91 shares of company stock valued at $179,995.

Maintel Company Profile

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

