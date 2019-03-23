Maintel Holdings plc (MAI) Increases Dividend to GBX 19.50 Per Share

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Maintel’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Maintel stock opened at GBX 577.50 ($7.55) on Friday. Maintel has a 12-month low of GBX 406.01 ($5.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 849 ($11.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 million and a PE ratio of 46.57.
Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a report on Monday, January 28th.
Maintel Company Profile
Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.
See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.