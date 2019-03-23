Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.82 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Paypal to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $272,228.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,985,184.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,853,217.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,590 shares in the company, valued at $25,447,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,823 shares of company stock worth $30,176,386 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $70.22 and a twelve month high of $104.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

