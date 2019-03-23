Mackay Shields LLC Sells 35,670 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,670 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,403,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 263,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SPR. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.64 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 55.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

In related news, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $1,387,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,672.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy Cozad sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $298,848.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,552.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,198. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

