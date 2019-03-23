Mackay Shields LLC Raises Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 249.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,689,000 after acquiring an additional 812,925 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3,884.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,597,000 after acquiring an additional 411,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,166,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,335,000 after acquiring an additional 265,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8,272.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 256,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 253,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $100.61 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.80 and a fifty-two week high of $102.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.66%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $87,225.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,797,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total transaction of $4,316,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 502,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,202,581.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,754 shares of company stock worth $12,226,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

