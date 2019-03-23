Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in KeyCorp (KEY)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202,616 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,959,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 114,959,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,532,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,693,000 after acquiring an additional 527,640 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,244,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 33.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,176,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086,291 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Argus reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.74.

NYSE KEY opened at $14.97 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $72,127.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,281.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $541,353.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,822.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

