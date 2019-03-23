Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 4,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,620,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,519,673 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 101,575.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,985,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,776 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $94,311,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $62,068,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,120,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,563 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $53.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $47.61 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $924.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.75 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 26.96%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,559,263.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,548.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $748,463.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,253 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,637. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/mackay-shields-llc-has-2-95-million-holdings-in-monster-beverage-corp-mnst.html.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.