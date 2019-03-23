LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Get LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.67. The stock had a trading volume of 83,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,584. The company has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.40.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Yquem Castle, Dom Perignon, Ruinart, White Horse castle, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Clos Des Lambrays, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Andes Horse, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyards, Numanthia Termes, Numanthia Bodega, Clos19, and Ao Yun brands.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.