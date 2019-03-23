Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,952,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LXFR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th.

NYSE LXFR opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.07. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $604.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Luxfer had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Bonn sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $223,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

