Lupaka Gold (LPK) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Lupaka Gold Corp (CVE:LPK)’s share price fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 214,267 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 52,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Lupaka Gold Company Profile (CVE:LPK)

Lupaka Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Peru. It holds interests in the Invicta gold project located in the Lima Region of central Peru. The company was formerly known as Kcrok Enterprises Ltd. and changed its name to Lupaka Gold Corp.

