Lunyr (LUN) Price Hits $2.58 on Exchanges

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Lunyr has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00063999 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, Gate.io and Bittrex. Lunyr has a total market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00376886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.01661481 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00233091 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005013 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr’s launch date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Liqui, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, BiteBTC, BigONE, Huobi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

