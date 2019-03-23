LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (KGC)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,828 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 68,448,734 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $215,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729,045 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 649,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 331,542 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,490,012 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871,061 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of -0.10. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.12.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $786.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.30 million. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

