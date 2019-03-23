LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.68% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after buying an additional 94,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GBF stock opened at $113.07 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.14 and a 12-month high of $113.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2389 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (GBF)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/lpl-financial-llc-increases-stake-in-ishares-government-credit-bond-etf-gbf.html.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.