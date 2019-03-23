LPL Financial LLC Has $620,000 Position in Ashford Inc (AINC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ashford were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ashford during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ashford during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ashford by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ashford during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. Ashford Inc has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $97.50.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $4.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AINC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ashford in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Ashford Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

