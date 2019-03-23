LPL Financial LLC Acquires 4,027 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Generac by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Generac by 21.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,654,000 after purchasing an additional 58,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $1,061,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 747,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,691,684.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $1,642,983.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,283 shares of company stock worth $4,739,583. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $563.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.69 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. William Blair cut shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

