Lori L. Russell Sells 3,500 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) Stock

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) insider Lori L. Russell sold 3,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $226,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,508,000 after acquiring an additional 99,472 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 27,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Northwest Natural from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

