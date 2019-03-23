Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 141,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on Victory Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $95.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.27 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

