Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677,732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 62,256 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $124,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $12,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,539,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,276,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 816,500 shares of company stock valued at $63,317,465 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NKE opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nike Inc has a one year low of $63.21 and a one year high of $88.59.
Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 10.79%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s payout ratio is 36.36%.
Nike Profile
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.
