Longwen Group (LWLW) and Cogent Communications (CCOI) Financial Contrast

Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Longwen Group and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longwen Group N/A N/A N/A Cogent Communications 5.51% -23.57% 3.94%

This table compares Longwen Group and Cogent Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longwen Group N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Cogent Communications $520.19 million 4.64 $28.67 million $0.63 82.49

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Longwen Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 52.0% of Longwen Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Cogent Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Longwen Group has a beta of -1911.5, meaning that its share price is 191,250% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Longwen Group and Cogent Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longwen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cogent Communications 1 4 3 0 2.25

Cogent Communications has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.79%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Longwen Group.

Dividends

Cogent Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Longwen Group does not pay a dividend. Cogent Communications pays out 368.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cogent Communications has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Longwen Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Longwen Group

Longwen Group Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek new business opportunities. Previously, it was involved in providing products for the protection of people against electromagnetic waves emitted from mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Allied Ventures Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Longwen Group Corp. in January 2017. Longwen Group Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users, such as universities, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers; and to corporate customers located in multi-tenant office buildings, including law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, and other professional services businesses. It also provides its on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of last mile' access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to the company's network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 53 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

