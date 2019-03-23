Lonestar Resources US (LONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of LONE opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Lonestar Resources US has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Lockwood bought 10,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,635.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Lockwood bought 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,745.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 229,917 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Requisite Energy Fund I LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lonestar Resources US (LONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.