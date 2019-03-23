Lonestar Resources US (LONE) and Stone Energy (SGY) Financial Analysis

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) and Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Stone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Stone Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Stone Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $201.17 million 0.52 $19.35 million ($0.07) -60.14 Stone Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lonestar Resources US has higher revenue and earnings than Stone Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Stone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US 10.96% 0.73% 0.20% Stone Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lonestar Resources US and Stone Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 6 0 3.00 Stone Energy 0 3 0 0 2.00

Lonestar Resources US currently has a consensus target price of $11.30, suggesting a potential upside of 168.41%. Stone Energy has a consensus target price of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Stone Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stone Energy is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Summary

Lonestar Resources US beats Stone Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Stone Energy

Stone Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of approximately 32.5 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

