LogMeIn (LOGM) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LOGM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LogMeIn from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of LogMeIn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of LOGM stock opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. LogMeIn has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $123.00.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.57 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $1,827,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 853.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 2,045.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

