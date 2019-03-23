LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 7,080 Medtronic PLC (MDT)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 33,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.43.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.
In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill acquired 3,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 12,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
