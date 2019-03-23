Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.70

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.70 and last traded at $63.81, with a volume of 43622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.61.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -699.44 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $4,074,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 797,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,201,647.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,980,000 after buying an additional 531,854 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,823,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,997,000 after buying an additional 1,456,888 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,744,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,349,000 after buying an additional 172,428 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,720,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,071,000 after buying an additional 2,258,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,077,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,086,000 after buying an additional 1,838,753 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

