LiteCoin Ultra Hits Market Capitalization of $7,353.00 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $7,353.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000255 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,184.20 or 2.52695817 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001900 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00097356 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

