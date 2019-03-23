Lindsay (LNN) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lindsay from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $94.40 on Wednesday. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). Lindsay had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter worth $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

