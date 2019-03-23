Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $60,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wellington Shields cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

LECO stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, Chairman Christopher L. Mapes sold 12,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $1,094,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 231,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hellene S. Runtagh sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $213,186.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,530. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

