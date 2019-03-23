LikeCoin Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $983,820.00 and $292.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $737.16 or 0.18273329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00061488 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00001459 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

