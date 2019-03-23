Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Price Down 74.6% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has a total market cap of $0.00 and $3.48 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has traded down 74.6% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] coin can now be bought for about $32.22 or 0.00344831 BTC on popular exchanges including BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.01517186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018426 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00001448 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001773 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00041106 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002850 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.