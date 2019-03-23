Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 163,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 28,355 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 174,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 321.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $6.20 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $658.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 192.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,247.65%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

