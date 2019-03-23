Level One Bancorp (LEVL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Level One Bancorp has a payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Level One Bancorp to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.68 million and a PE ratio of 12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEVL. Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Wernette sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $132,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Bellinson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.86 per share, with a total value of $47,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Level One Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Level One Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 45.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

