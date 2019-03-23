Level One Bancorp (LEVL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $30.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Level One Bancorp an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Wernette sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $132,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James L. Bellinson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 85.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $23.70. 11,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,278. The company has a market capitalization of $183.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $30.79.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

