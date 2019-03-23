Leoni (LEO) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEO. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.54 ($28.53).

Get Leoni alerts:

Shares of ETR LEO opened at €17.72 ($20.60) on Tuesday. Leoni has a 1-year low of €18.91 ($21.98) and a 1-year high of €58.24 ($67.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $578.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.36.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.