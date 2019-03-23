Legal & General Group Plc Has $222.69 Million Stake in Allergan plc (AGN)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,894 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Allergan were worth $222,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Allergan by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Allergan by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Allergan in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $197.00 price target on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Swann set a $217.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $161.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.21.

In other Allergan news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.67 per share, for a total transaction of $252,859.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $149.30 on Friday. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $125.84 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.74%.

Allergan declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

