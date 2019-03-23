Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,985 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.55% of Waste Management worth $208,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $33,955.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,985.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steve Batchelor sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $69,872.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $402,648. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

