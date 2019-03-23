LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LTXB. ValuEngine lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

Shares of LTXB stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 282,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,388. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Brian Mccall sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,140,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $652,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,519 shares of company stock worth $2,015,321. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

