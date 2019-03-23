Legacy Reserves (LGCY) Debt Trading 4% Lower

An issue of Legacy Reserves Inc (NASDAQ:LGCY) debt fell 4% against its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 8% coupon and will mature on December 1, 2020. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $22.50. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several research firms have recently commented on LGCY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Reserves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legacy Reserves from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LGCY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.71. Legacy Reserves Inc has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

In other news, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of Legacy Reserves stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 1,742,923 shares of company stock worth $1,876,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Reserves by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,898,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after buying an additional 1,394,339 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Reserves by 269.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 248,878 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves during the third quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGCY)

Legacy Reserves Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its operations focus on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions.

