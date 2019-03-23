Lear (LEA) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $159.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $162.00.

LEA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Buckingham Research upgraded Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.13.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $132.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lear has a 52-week low of $114.45 and a 52-week high of $206.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.09. Lear had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 17.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 16.47%.

In other Lear news, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,990.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at $427,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 47,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $653,026,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Lear by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 264,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,544,000 after acquiring an additional 33,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

