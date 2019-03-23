LeafCoin Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (LEAF)

LeafCoin (CURRENCY:LEAF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. LeafCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $0.00 worth of LeafCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LeafCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LeafCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.01510677 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018233 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00001457 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00041679 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002863 BTC.

LeafCoin Coin Profile

LeafCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2014. LeafCoin’s total supply is 21,080,296,750 coins. The Reddit community for LeafCoin is /r/LeafCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LeafCoin’s official Twitter account is @leafcoin . LeafCoin’s official website is leafco.in

Buying and Selling LeafCoin

LeafCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeafCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LeafCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LeafCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

