Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

LSCC stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,880. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.38. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 39,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $433,137.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,291,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 899,669 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $15,861,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $4,102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 30.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,414,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 330,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.