Lands’ End (LE) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) were down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 575,907 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 189,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $519.25 million, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $502.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.73 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 345.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End stores, and international shop-in-shops.

